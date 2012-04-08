FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World powers to hold talks with Iran on April 14-EU
April 8, 2012 / 5:41 PM / 6 years ago

World powers to hold talks with Iran on April 14-EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 8 (Reuters) - World powers will hold the next round of nuclear negotiations with Iran on April 14 in Istanbul, a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Sunday.

Ashton represents six world powers - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - in dealings with Iran.

“We have agreed to launch talks in Istanbul on April 14,” the spokesman said.

“We hope that this first round will produce a conducive environment for concrete progress. We are of course aiming at a sustained process,” he said. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)

