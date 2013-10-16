Six powers "carefully" examining Iran's nuclear plan

GENEVA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - World powers are “carefully” examining Iran’s proposal which aims to resolve the dispute over its nuclear programme, ahead of a new round of talks on Nov. 7-8, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Wednesday.

Catherine Ashton, who is leading talks with Iran on behalf of six world powers, said the two sides had agreed that nuclear and sanctions experts would meet before the next high-level meeting.

She told a news conference the discussions had been more detailed than at earlier meetings, calling them: “the most detailed (discussions) we have ever had, by, I would say, a long way. Our positions have been set out on a number of issues already.”