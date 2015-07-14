FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain says nuclear deal to benefit Iran's economy if implemented
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 14, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Britain says nuclear deal to benefit Iran's economy if implemented

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - A nuclear deal between Iran and six major world powers is an opportunity for the Islamic Republic to grow its economy but only if it fully complies with the terms of the deal, Prime Minister David Cameron’s spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

“There is a real opportunity for Iran to benefit from this agreement in terms of its economy, but this will only happen if Iran delivers on all the agreed actions required to fully address international concerns about its programme,” the spokeswoman said.

She added that the deal would help prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons but that its terms needed to be implemented fully. (Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.