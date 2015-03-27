FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's Hammond increasingly hopeful about Iran nuclear talks
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 27, 2015 / 8:50 PM / 2 years ago

Britain's Hammond increasingly hopeful about Iran nuclear talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 27 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Phillip Hammond said on Friday he was increasingly hopeful that world powers could strike “the right deal” at talks with Iran over its nuclear program.

“We will not do a bad deal but we are increasingly hopeful we may be able to do the right deal, which will ensure that Iran’s access to nuclear technology is channeled entirely for peaceful purposes,” he told reporters on a visit to Canada. (Reporting by Euan Rocha, writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.