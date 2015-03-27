Britain's Hammond increasingly hopeful about Iran nuclear talks

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 27 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Phillip Hammond said on Friday he was increasingly hopeful that world powers could strike “the right deal” at talks with Iran over its nuclear program.

“We will not do a bad deal but we are increasingly hopeful we may be able to do the right deal, which will ensure that Iran’s access to nuclear technology is channeled entirely for peaceful purposes,” he told reporters on a visit to Canada. (Reporting by Euan Rocha, writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese)