World to ease Iran sanctions in event of nuclear deal -Britain
November 11, 2013 / 4:10 PM / 4 years ago

World to ease Iran sanctions in event of nuclear deal -Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - World powers would lift some of the sanctions they have imposed on Iran if a preliminary deal over its nuclear programme could be reached, Britain’s Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Monday after the latest round of talks ended without agreement.

“An interim agreement would involve offering Iran limited, proportionate sanctions relief,” Hague told the British parliament, reiterating that a “deal is on the table ... and can be reached”.

Britain wanted an interim agreement with Iran as a first step towards a full deal on Tehran’s disputed nuclear programme, he added, in an update to lawmakers. Despite reports to the contrary, he said world powers had a united stance in talks with Iran at the weekend and that no one country had vetoed a deal.

