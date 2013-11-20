FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's Hague says believes Iran nuclear deal within reach
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
November 20, 2013 / 1:11 PM / 4 years ago

Britain's Hague says believes Iran nuclear deal within reach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The remaining differences between Iran and world powers over a potential deal to curb Tehran’s nuclear programme are narrow and a historic deal is within reach, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Wednesday.

“The differences that remain between the parties are narrow and I believe they can be bridged with political will and commitment,” Hague told a news conference in Istanbul.

“It is the best chance for a long time to make progress on one of the gravest problems in foreign policy.” (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Writing by Nick Tattersall; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.