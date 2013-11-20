Britain's Hague says believes Iran nuclear deal within reach

ISTANBUL, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The remaining differences between Iran and world powers over a potential deal to curb Tehran’s nuclear programme are narrow and a historic deal is within reach, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Wednesday.

“The differences that remain between the parties are narrow and I believe they can be bridged with political will and commitment,” Hague told a news conference in Istanbul.

“It is the best chance for a long time to make progress on one of the gravest problems in foreign policy.” (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Writing by Nick Tattersall; editing by Patrick Graham)