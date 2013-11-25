FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Hague urges Israel not to undermine Iran nuclear deal
November 25, 2013 / 4:15 PM / 4 years ago

Britain's Hague urges Israel not to undermine Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Israel should avoid taking any action that would undermine the interim nuclear agreement reached between Iran and world powers, Britain’s Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Monday.

“We would discourage anybody in the world, including Israel, from taking any steps that would undermine this agreement and we will make that very clear to all concerned,” Hague told parliament.

Hague, who gave an update on the nuclear talks in Geneva , added he had not seen any signs that any country opposed to the agreement would try to disrupt it “in any practical way” but said Britain would be “on its guard”. (Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
