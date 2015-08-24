Britain says Iran sanctions could be lifted next spring

TEHRAN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Monday he expected sanctions on Iran could start to be lifted as early as Spring next year.

Speaking to Reuters on a visit to Tehran to reopen Britain’s embassy in the Iranian capital, Hammond said preparatory work should be done ahead of lifting sanctions so investment can start to flow as soon as the measures are removed.

“We could be talking as early as next spring to start to see sanctions lifting off,” Hammond said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Giles Elgood)