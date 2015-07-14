FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada says Iran remains significant threat to peace, security
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 14, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

Canada says Iran remains significant threat to peace, security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, July 14 (Reuters) - Iran’s nuclear ambitions remain a major threat to peace despite Tuesday’s agreement by Tehran to curb its nuclear program, Canada said, declaring that it would continue to judge Iran by its actions and not its words.

“Iran continues to be a significant threat to international peace and security owing to the regime’s nuclear ambitions, its continuing support for terrorism, its repeated calls for the destruction of Israel, and its disregard for basic human rights,” Canadian Foreign Minister Rob Nicholson stated.

“We will examine this deal further before taking any specific Canadian action.”

Reporting by Randall Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.