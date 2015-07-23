FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key Democratic senator: U.S. negotiators 'got an awful lot' in Iran talks
July 23, 2015

Key Democratic senator: U.S. negotiators 'got an awful lot' in Iran talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on Thursday he has not yet decided how he would vote on the nuclear agreement with Iran but said he felt U.S. negotiators had made significant progress.

“Our negotiators got an awful lot, particularly on the nuclear front,” Cardin said at a hearing the committee held as Congress begins a 60-day period, which ends Sept. 17, to approve of the deal, reject it or do nothing.

Cardin is considered one of the key votes on the deal in the U.S. Senate. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)

