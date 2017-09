BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - The Iran nuclear deal will safeguard the global nuclear non-proliferation system and proves the world can solve pressing issues though negotiation, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

His comments were broadcast on Chinese state television after Iran and six major world powers reached a nuclear deal, capping more than a decade of talks with an agreement that could transform the Middle East. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)