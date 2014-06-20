FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran and powers to resume nuclear talks on July 2
June 20, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

Iran and powers to resume nuclear talks on July 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 20 (Reuters) - World powers and Iran will resume negotiations over Tehran’s disputed nuclear activities on July 2, after a round of talks in Vienna this week, a senior Chinese official at the talks said on Friday.

He suggested that meeting, to take place just ahead of a July 20 deadline for a comprehensive deal on the issue, would be held at a political, not technical, level.

“The next round will start from July 2,” Wang Qun told reporters. He also said the two sides agreed on a “joint textual framework” for a deal, but gave no other details.

“This is the progress we have made,” he said.

Senior diplomats from the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany met Iranian and European Union officials in Vienna between June 16 and 20 to try to resolve their decade-old dispute over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Alison Williams

