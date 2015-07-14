FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hillary Clinton calls Iran nuclear deal an 'important moment'
July 14, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 2 years ago

Hillary Clinton calls Iran nuclear deal an 'important moment'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday called the new deal with Iran an “important moment” and said based on what she knows now it is a step toward curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

“I think this is an important step that puts the lid on Iran’s nuclear programs,” the former U.S. secretary of state said. Clinton, speaking at the U.S. Capitol after meeting with House of Representatives Democrats, also said the deal would allow the United States to turn its attention to preventing what it sees as other bad actions by Iran. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Will Dunham)

