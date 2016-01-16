FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hillary Clinton praises prisoner release, urges new Iran sanctions
January 16, 2016 / 10:58 PM / 2 years ago

Hillary Clinton praises prisoner release, urges new Iran sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Saturday praised the release of Americans held by Iran, but urged new sanctions on Tehran over its ballistic missile testing program.

“I am greatly relieved by the safe return of American prisoners from Iran,” the former U.S. secretary of state said in a statement following announcements of a historic and multi-faceted deal between Iran and the United States.

She said if she were elected president in November, her approach to Iran would be “to distrust and verify.”

Clinton added: “Iran is still violating UN Security Council resolutions with its ballistic missile program, which should be met with new sanctions designations and firm resolve.” (Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Paul Simao)

