U.S. Senator Bennet says will support Iran nuclear deal
September 4, 2015 / 4:43 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Senator Bennet says will support Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) introduces U.S. President Barack Obama to deliver remarks at a Democratic Party fundraiser in Atlanta, Georgia, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator Michael Bennet said on Friday he will support the nuclear deal with Iran, becoming the 38th senator backing the agreement.

“Our primary objectives are to prevent Iran from having a nuclear weapon, make sure Israel is safe and, if possible, avoid another war in the Middle East,” the Colorado lawmaker said in a statement that was released first to the Denver Post. “This agreement represents a flawed, but important step to accomplish those goals.”

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
