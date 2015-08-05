FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Any Iran violations of nuclear deal likely to be small -U.S. official
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 5, 2015 / 3:37 PM / 2 years ago

Any Iran violations of nuclear deal likely to be small -U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Any violations by Iran of a nuclear deal reached with in July are more likely to be incremental ones rather than major violations, but they will still require a U.S. response, a U.S. Treasury official told lawmakers on Wednesday.

Adam Szubin, the U.S. Treasury’s acting undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, told a Senate panel such a “small breach” would be Iran “sticking a toe across the line” to test the United States and other world powers.

“What we need to do then is obviously hit Iran in a proportionate way, show them that those breaches have consequences. Otherwise, we’re just asking for larger breaches,” he said. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Susan Heavey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.