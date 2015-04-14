FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate foreign relations leaders reach deal on Iran bill
April 14, 2015 / 2:50 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Senate foreign relations leaders reach deal on Iran bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - Republican and Democratic leaders of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee reached a compromise agreement that would shorten Congress’ review of any Iran nuclear deal to 52 days under an Iran nuclear bill, the panel’s chairman, Republican Senator Bob Corker, said on Tuesday.

A Senate aide said the compromise, which will be considered by the full committee later on Tuesday, would give Congress 30 days to review the deal, 12 days for a possible veto of Congress’ action by President Barack Obama and then 10 days for an override vote.

Supporters of the bill have been scrambling to shore up bipartisan support for the measure, put forward by Corker, which seeks to give Congress a vote on any final nuclear agreement with Iran. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Will Dunham)

