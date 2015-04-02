FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Congress must have a say on final Iran nuclear deal - Sen. Corker
April 2, 2015 / 7:07 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Congress must have a say on final Iran nuclear deal - Sen. Corker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker said on Thursday that it was important for Congress to review the details of any final nuclear deal with Iran and there was growing support for his legislation to allow that.

“If a final agreement is reached, the American people, through their elected representatives, must have the opportunity to weigh in to ensure the deal truly can eliminate the threat of Iran’s nuclear program and hold the regime accountable,” Corker, a Republican, said in a statement.

He said he expected a “strong vote” by the Foreign Relations Committee when it takes up his Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act on April 14. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Eric Beech)

