McConnell postpones Iran debate in U.S. Senate, after Democrats complain

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell postponed plans to debate and vote next week on a bill that would require President Barack Obama to submit any nuclear agreement with Iran for Congress’ approval, a Senate aide told Reuters on Thursday.

Many Democrats - including co-sponsors of the bill - had objected to McConnell’s plan to push forward with the legislation before international negotiators’ late-March deadline for reaching a framework agreement. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)