UPDATE 1-McConnell postpones Iran debate in U.S. Senate, after Democratic objections

(Adds more background, Corker comment)

By Patricia Zengerle

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday postponed plans to debate and vote next week on a bill that would require President Barack Obama to submit any nuclear agreement with Iran for Congress’ approval.

Many Democrats - including co-sponsors of the bill - had objected to McConnell’s plan to push forward with the legislation before international negotiators’ late-March deadline for reaching a framework agreement to curb Iran’s nuclear program.

Democratic Senator Robert Menendez, who introduced the measure last week with Republican Senator Bob Corker, was among several Democrats who had said they would not vote for it until after March 24.

Obama, a Democrat, has said he will veto the bill if it passes, which would mean it would need the support of two-thirds of both the Senate and House of Representatives to become law.

Corker said he was pleased with McConnell’s decision.

“I greatly appreciate the Majority Leader’s commitment to getting the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act across the finish line by allowing the vote to occur at a time when we will more likely generate a veto-proof majority,” Corker said in a statement. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)