U.S. Senate rejects bid to consider Iran nuclear deal treaty
April 28, 2015 / 10:46 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Senate rejects bid to consider Iran nuclear deal treaty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate rejected on Tuesday an effort to require an international nuclear agreement with Iran to be considered a treaty, requiring the approval of two-thirds of the Senate’s 100 members to go into effect.

With some votes still being counted, 56 senators had opposed the proposed amendment to a bill requiring an Iran nuclear deal to be reviewed by Congress, guaranteeing that it would not reach the 60-vote threshold required to move ahead.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Beech

