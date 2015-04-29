U.S. Senate rejects tying terrorism support to Iran sanctions relief

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate rejected on Wednesday an effort to make any lifting of U.S. sanctions on Iran part of an international nuclear agreement dependent on President Barack Obama certifying that Iran is not supporting acts of terrorism against Americans.

With some votes still being counted, 54 senators had opposed a proposed amendment to a bill requiring an Iran nuclear deal to be reviewed by Congress, guaranteeing that it would not reach the 60-vote threshold required to move ahead. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)