Key U.S. senator 'very happy' Iran nuclear talks will go on
July 9, 2015 / 5:41 PM / 2 years ago

Key U.S. senator 'very happy' Iran nuclear talks will go on

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on Thursday he did not see the continuation of Iran nuclear talks as a problem for U.S. lawmakers, who have the opportunity to vote on a deal after one is reached.

“I‘m very happy that we’re not rushing to a place and taking shortcuts on the remaining issues that are left. That is to me a very good thing,” the panel’s chairman, Republican Senator Bob Corker, told reporters at the U.S. Capitol, just after U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in Vienna that the Iran nuclear negotiations were continuing. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
