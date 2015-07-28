FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dropping deal a fast track to Iran nuclear weapon, Kerry warns Congress
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 28, 2015 / 3:17 PM / 2 years ago

Dropping deal a fast track to Iran nuclear weapon, Kerry warns Congress

Patricia Zengerle, Doina Chiacu

3 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - Secretary of State John Kerry told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday he wanted to set the record straight on the Iran nuclear deal and equated walking away from the agreement to giving Tehran a fast track to a nuclear weapon.

“There are conclusions that have been drawn that don’t in fact match with the reality of what this deal sets forth. And we happily look forward to clarifying that during the course of this hearing,” Kerry told the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.

Joined by two other members of President Barack Obama’s cabinet, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz, Kerry was part of the Democratic administration’s blitz to coax lawmakers into supporting the nuclear deal.

Under a law Obama signed in May, the Republican-controlled Congress has until Sept. 17 either to endorse or reject or do nothing about the agreement, allowing it to take effect. Rejection would prevent Obama from waiving most U.S.-imposed sanctions on Tehran, a key component of the deal.

Kerry, Lew and Moniz also testified in the Senate on Thursday, and Defense Secretary Ash Carter is among officials due to speak to lawmakers later this week.

Under the July 14 deal, world powers agreed to lift sanctions on Tehran in return for long-term curbs on a nuclear program that the West suspects was aimed at creating an atomic bomb, but which Tehran says is peaceful.

Kerry insisted that walking away would isolate the United States.

“If we walk away, we walk away alone. Our partners are not going to be with us. Instead they’ll walk away from the tough multilateral sanctions that brought Iran to the negotiating table in the first place,” Kerry said.

House members signaled the difficulties the administration will face getting Congress on board.

Representative Ed Royce, the committee’s Republican chairman, said the deal would provide Tehran with a “cash bonanza” while weakening Washington’s ability to pressure Iran’s leaders.

Some Democrats were skeptical also. Representative Eliot Engel, the committee’s top Democrat, said he saw a number of troublesome issues in the agreement.

The administration officials insisted the deal was a better way to keep Iran from developing a nuclear weapon than more sanctions, or military action. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Howard Goller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.