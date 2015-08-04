FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Resolution to disapprove of Iran deal introduced in U.S. House
#Energy
August 4, 2015

Resolution to disapprove of Iran deal introduced in U.S. House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Representative Ed Royce, the chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, on Tuesday introduced legislation to disapprove of the nuclear agreement between world powers and Iran.

Under the Iran Nuclear Review Act, which President Barack Obama signed into law in May, Congress has until Sept. 17 to approve or disapprove of the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers announced on July 14.

Royce’s announcement meant that the Republican-led Congress will try to pass a disapproval resolution, which could cripple the agreement, rather than a non-binding approval resolution. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)

