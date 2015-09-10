FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House Republicans pledge to keep up fight on Iran nuclear deal
September 10, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. House Republicans pledge to keep up fight on Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday fellow Republicans would press their fight against the nuclear deal with Iran, no matter what happens with votes related to the agreement in the House and Senate this week.

Republicans “will use every tool” they can to stop the agreement announced on July 14 between the United States, five other world powers and Tehran, and to delay its implementation, he told reporters.

A day after House Republicans announced a last-ditch shift in what legislation they would use to oppose the deal, Boehner said they still reserved the right to return to the original strategy of voting on a resolution of disapproval if one moves ahead in the Senate in a vote expected on Thursday or Friday.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Susan Heavey

