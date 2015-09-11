U.S. House defeats Iran deal approval resolution in symbolic vote

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives defeated a resolution backing the nuclear agreement with Iran on Friday, in a symbolic vote engineered by congressional Republicans who object to the deal.

House members voted 269 to 162 to defeat the resolution in a strongly partisan vote, part of an effort by congressional Republicans to underscore their objection to the accord despite a vote on Thursday in the Senate that blocked a Republican-led effort to kill the international pact. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Walsh)