UPDATE 1-U.S. House votes against Iran deal in two symbolic votes
#Energy
September 11, 2015 / 5:07 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. House votes against Iran deal in two symbolic votes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds second vote)

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives defeated a resolution backing the nuclear agreement with Iran on Friday, in a symbolic vote engineered by congressional Republicans who object to the deal.

House members voted 269 to 162 against the resolution in a strongly partisan vote, part of an effort by Republicans to underscore their objection to the accord despite a vote on Thursday in the Senate that blocked a Republican-led effort to kill the international pact.

In a second symbolic vote on Friday, the House voted 247 to 186 to pass legislation that would bar Obama from waiving, suspending or reducing sanctions under the nuclear agreement.

To become law, that measure would have to be passed in the Senate and then survive a likely veto.

There are no plans for the Senate to vote on either measure. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Walsh)

