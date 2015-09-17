Last bid to kill Iran nuclear deal blocked in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats blocked legislation meant to kill the Iran nuclear deal for a third time on Thursday, securing a major diplomatic victory for President Barack Obama.

By a vote of 56-42, the Republican-majority Senate fell short of the 60 votes needed in the 100-member chamber to advance the legislation as all but four of Obama’s fellow Democrats backed the nuclear pact announced in July.

With no more Senate votes planned this week, the result ensured that Congress will not pass before a midnight deadline a resolution of disapproval that would have crippled the agreement by eliminating Obama’s ability to waive many U.S. sanctions. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Walsh)