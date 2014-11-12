FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. lawmakers threaten renewed push for Iran sanctions
November 12, 2014 / 7:11 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. lawmakers threaten renewed push for Iran sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators who wrote a tough sanctions bill against Iran said on Wednesday they would work with other members of Congress to push for action against Tehran if a potential deal does not dismantle Iran’s nuclear program.

New Jersey Democrat Robert Menendez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Illinois Republican Mark Kirk said a “good deal” would require strict limits on nuclear-related research, development and procurement and a robust inspection regime for decades in Iran.

“If a potential deal does not achieve these goals, we will work with our colleagues in Congress to act decisively, as we have in the past,” the two senators said in a statement. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)

