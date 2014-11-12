FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. lawmakers take hard line on Iran talks
November 12, 2014 / 7:52 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. lawmakers take hard line on Iran talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds State Department comment.)

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. senators who wrote a tough sanctions bill against Iran said on Wednesday they would work with other members of Congress to push for tough action against Tehran if a potential deal does not dismantle Iran’s nuclear program.

New Jersey Democrat Robert Menendez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Illinois Republican Mark Kirk said a “good deal” would require strict limits on nuclear-related research, development and procurement and a robust inspection regime for decades in Iran.

“If a potential deal does not achieve these goals, we will work with our colleagues in Congress to act decisively, as we have in the past,” Menendez and Kirk said in a statement issued on Wednesday, the first day lawmakers returned from a seven-week-long election recess.

Senior officials from Western powers and Iran started a new round of nuclear talks in Oman on Tuesday, less than two weeks before a Nov. 24 deadline for an agreement. But with no imminent breakthrough in sight, expectations for a new deal, rather than an extension, have been slipping.

Many members of Congress have been skeptical about the Iran talks and the Republican victory in the Nov. 4 congressional elections is expected to make it harder to convince lawmakers to approve any sanctions relief tied to an agreement.

State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki, asked for a response, said lawmakers do not yet know what is in an agreement because negotiations are continuing.

“They haven’t seen the contents of what a final agreement would look like because there isn’t a final agreement yet,” she said at a daily news briefing. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
