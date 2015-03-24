FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate will vote on sanctions bill if there is no Iran deal
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 24, 2015 / 7:31 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Senate will vote on sanctions bill if there is no Iran deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the U.S. Senate would vote on a bill to toughen sanctions on Iran if international negotiators miss a deadline at the end of this month for reaching a framework nuclear agreement.

“Another heavy dose of sanctions would be an appropriate remedy if there’s no agreement at all,” McConnell told a weekly news briefing.

If there is an agreement, he said lawmakers would move ahead on a bill that would require President Barack Obama to submit the deal for Congress’ approval.

Obama has threatened to veto both bills.

Democrats in the Senate pushed to delay both measures until at least mid-April to give negotiations more breathing room. The United States and five other world powers suspended talks with Iran in Switzerland on Friday and will reconvene this week to try to break a deadlock over Tehran’s atomic research program.

The White House says any effort to ratchet up sanctions could endanger the delicate negotiations on an agreement in which Iran would curb its nuclear program in exchange for relief from crippling economic sanctions.

But many members of Congress, particularly Republicans, worry that Obama is so eager for an agreement with Iran that the administration will give up too much in the talks.

The White House has said the other bill impinges on Obama’s authority by forcing him to obtain congressional approval for an agreement that it insists is not a treaty. Administration officials also contend that the legislation would prevent a deal from succeeding because it contains a provision that would temporarily remove Obama’s ability to waive sanctions.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.