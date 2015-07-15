Biden says U.S. Democrats will like Iran deal 'when they understand it'

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - Vice President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he expects U.S. congressional Democrats to back the nuclear deal with Iran once they understand it.

“I‘m here to answer questions and explain what the deal is, and I‘m confident they’ll like it when they understand it all,” Biden told reporters as he headed into a meeting with Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives, many of whom have expressed skepticism about the nuclear deal announced on Tuesday. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Will Dunham)