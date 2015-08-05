FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State's Sherman: U.S. ready to discuss enhancements to Israeli security
#Energy
August 5, 2015 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

State's Sherman: U.S. ready to discuss enhancements to Israeli security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Wendy Sherman, the U.S. State Department’s principal negotiator on the Iran nuclear deal, said on Wednesday the U.S. government was ready to discuss additional security assistance to Israel in the wake of the agreement.

Sherman testified to a U.S. Senate hearing on the deal that the President Barack Obama’s administration was prepared to discuss “further enhancements to security assistance” to Israel when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is ready to do so.

Netanyahu has said he views the nuclear deal as a threat to his country’s existence and Israel has been lobbying against the agreement. The U.S. Congress has until Sept. 17 to vote to approve or reject the deal. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)

