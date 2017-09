WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that the Iran nuclear agreement seemed to retain “flawed” elements of a temporary nuclear deal that has been in place between Tehran and world powers.

But the Senate’s top Republican promised a thorough review. “The test of the agreement should be whether it leaves our country and our allies safer,” he said in a statement. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)