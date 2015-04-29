FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama would veto any bill that would undermine Iran nuclear talks -White House
#Energy
April 29, 2015 / 6:06 PM / 2 years ago

Obama would veto any bill that would undermine Iran nuclear talks -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama would veto any legislation with amendments that would undercut a deal reached between his administration and U.S. lawmakers over Congress’ role amid the Iranian nuclear talks, the White House said on Wednesday.

Obama also would not back any bill that would interfere with the negotiations between Iran, the U.S. and other world powers over its nuclear program, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)

