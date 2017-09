WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - Harry Reid, the U.S. Senate Democratic leader, said on Tuesday the Iran nuclear agreement is the result of years of hard work by President Barack Obama and his administration in a brief statement that did not support or criticize the deal.

“Now it is incumbent on Congress to review this agreement with the thoughtful, level-headed process an agreement of this magnitude deserves,” Reid said. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)