U.S. will target Iran's regional activities even with nuclear deal -official
#Energy
August 5, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. will target Iran's regional activities even with nuclear deal -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The United States will continue to target Iran’s support for militant proxies even with a nuclear deal that lifts nuclear-related sanctions, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday.

It will take at least six to nine months for Iran to fulfill the necessary conditions for initial sanctions relief, said Adam Szubin, the U.S. Treasury’s acting under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, in testimony to a U.S. Senate committee.

If Iran were to violate its commitments under a nuclear deal reached with world powers in July, U.S. sanctions could be reimposed “in a matter of days,” Szubin said. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

