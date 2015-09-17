U.S. Senate blocks bid to add more conditions to Iran measure

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. Senate blocked a last-ditch effort by Republicans on Thursday to add new conditions before President Barack Obama can waive any sanctions under the Iran nuclear deal.

After Obama’s fellow Democrats in the Senate twice blocked a disapproval resolution meant to kill the nuclear agreement, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced an amendment to the measure that would bar the president from lifting sanctions on Iran unless it recognized Israel’s right to exist and released American prisoners.

The vote was 53-45, meaning the measure failed to attract the 60 votes it would need to advance. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)