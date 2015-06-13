FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's Rouhani says extension of nuclear talks possible - live TV
June 13, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

Iran's Rouhani says extension of nuclear talks possible - live TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani leaves after delivering a speech at plenary session during the Asian African Conference in Jakarta April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta/Files

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s nuclear talks could be extended beyond their June 30 deadline if world powers raise new issues in the negotiations, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday.

“If the other side sticks to the framework that has been established and does not bring new issues into play, I believe it (the nuclear issue) can be solved and we can reach an agreement,” Rouhani said in a televised news conference.

“But if they want to take the path of brinkmanship, the negotiations could take longer.”

Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
