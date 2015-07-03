FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran nuclear talks could go beyond July 7 if exceedingly close
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 3, 2015 / 8:07 PM / 2 years ago

Iran nuclear talks could go beyond July 7 if exceedingly close

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 3 (Reuters) - The Iran nuclear talks could run past a July 7 deadline if the negotiators are on the verge of an agreement, a senior U.S. official said on Friday on condition of anonymity.

Asked if Iran and the major powers were “exceedingly close” to a deal whether the talks might go past that deadline, the senior U.S. official told reporters: “Is it conceivable that we would go past the 7th? Sure, it’s conceivable ... But ... we want to get this done as soon as possible.” (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.