Iran aims to rejoin SWIFT 3 months after sanctions lifted-minister
July 24, 2015 / 10:43 AM / 2 years ago

Iran aims to rejoin SWIFT 3 months after sanctions lifted-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 24 (Reuters) - Iran expects to rejoin the international electronic payment system SWIFT three months after sanctions are lifted, Industry Minister Mohammad Reza Nematzadeh said on Friday.

Nematzadeh told a news conference in Vienna that Iran would rejoin SWIFT, after being forced out by Western sanctions over its nuclear activities, “in three months”.

When asked to clarify that, he told Reuters he meant three months “from the sanctions (being lifted)”. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Writing by Robin Pomeroy, editing by Larry King)

