CORRECTED-Obama called Abu Dhabi crown prince about Iran deal
July 15, 2015 / 2:31 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Obama called Abu Dhabi crown prince about Iran deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan is Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi not United Arab Emirates)

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama spoke with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan by telephone on Tuesday to discuss the agreement to limit Iran’s nuclear program, the White House said.

Obama emphasized the United States’ commitment to working with Gulf partners, such as United Arab Emirates, to counter Iran’s destabilizing activities in the region. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler)

