Iran says installing new generation of uranium enrichment machines
February 13, 2013

Iran says installing new generation of uranium enrichment machines

DUBAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Iran started installing a new generation of uranium enrichment machines at its Natanz nuclear site last month, Iran’s atomic energy organisation chief was quoted as saying on Wednesday by Iranian media.

“From last month the installation of the new generation of these machines started in the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan complex (Natanz),” Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani was quoted as saying by the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA).

The U.N. nuclear watchdog had told its member states that Iran had announced plans to install and operate advanced uranium enrichment machines, in what would be a technological leap allowing it to significantly speed up activity the West fears could be put to developing a nuclear weapon.

Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati and Zahra Hosseinian; Editing by Janet Lawrence

