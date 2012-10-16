FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU imposes sanctions on Iranian energy industry
October 16, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

EU imposes sanctions on Iranian energy industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - European Union governments imposed sanctions on Tuesday against major Iranian state companies in the oil and gas industry, and strengthened restrictions on the central bank, cranking up pressure over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Among the more than 30 companies and institutions targeted were: the National Iranian Oil Company and its subsidiaries, and the National Iranian Gas Company and others, overseeing oil refining and distribution and transport of oil.

The ministries of energy and petroleum were also included.

The entities have had their assets in Europe frozen.

