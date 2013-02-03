FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU proposes Iran nuclear talks, hopes for Iranian confirmation
February 3, 2013 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

EU proposes Iran nuclear talks, hopes for Iranian confirmation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Feb 3 (Reuters) - World powers have proposed holding a new round of talks with Iran over Tehran’s nuclear work in the week of Feb. 25 in Kazakhstan, a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Sunday.

However, Ashton’s team, which coordinates diplomatic contacts with Iran on its nuclear programme on behalf of the United States, Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain, is still hoping for confirmation of the date and venue from Iran’s negotiating team, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft)

