EU says Iranian nuclear presentation in Geneva "very useful"
October 15, 2013 / 11:59 AM / 4 years ago

EU says Iranian nuclear presentation in Geneva "very useful"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A European Union spokesman said Iran made a “very useful” presentation at talks on the Islamic Republic’s contested nuclear programme in Geneva on Tuesday.

Negotiators from six world powers, the European Union and Iran started a two-day meeting aimed at ending deadlock in a decade-old row over Tehran’s nuclear work.

“We heard a presentation this morning from Foreign Minister Zarif. It was very useful. Talks are reconvening this afternoon to look at further details,” Michael Mann said.

No details have emerged so far on what concessions Iran may have proposed, if any, in a bid to win relief from sanctions imposed over concerns it is working to develop a nuclear weapons capability. Iran says its atomic work is for peaceful purposes.

