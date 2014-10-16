FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU says Iran nuclear talks in "critical phase", experts to meet soon
October 16, 2014 / 7:20 PM / 3 years ago

EU says Iran nuclear talks in "critical phase", experts to meet soon

Fredrik Dahl

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Efforts to reach a deal over Iran’s nuclear programme are in a “critical phase” ahead of a late November deadline for an agreement to end the decade-old dispute, an EU spokesman said on Thursday after high-level negotiations in Vienna.

“We are trying hard to make progress and remain fully engaged to achieve a comprehensive solution” by the Nov. 24 deadline, said Michael Mann, spokesman for European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton.

The talks in the Austrian capital included a six-hour meeting on Wednesday between Ashton, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

Ashton coordinates talks with Iran on behalf of six world powers, including the United States.

Experts would meet in the coming days to continue technical work on the issue, said Mann. “Diplomatic efforts to find a resolution to the Iranian nuclear issue are now in a critical phase,” his statement read. (Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

