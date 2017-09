WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday the U.S. government would consult with Congress as it decided whether additional time was needed to complete nuclear talks between Iran and Western powers beyond the July 20 deadline.

Iran had met commitments over the past six months, but there were still significant gaps to be addressed, Obama told reporters at the White House. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Peter Cooney)