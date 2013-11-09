FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fabius says Iran nuclear talks end without deal
November 9, 2013 / 11:41 PM / 4 years ago

Fabius says Iran nuclear talks end without deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Sunday that nuclear talks between Iran and global powers had finished without an agreement and that they would continue at a later date.

“From the start, France wanted an agreement to the important question of Iran’s nuclear programme. The Geneva meeting allowed us to advance, but we were not able to conclude because there are still some questions to be addressed,” Fabius told reporters at the end of ministerial talks in the Swiss city.

European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton would announce that senior political officials, followed by ministers, would meet again to try to clinch a deal, he said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Yeganeh Torbati)

